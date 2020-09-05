Barclays PLC Acquires 14,450 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7,225.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Morningstar by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MORN. BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

MORN opened at $157.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.53 and its 200 day moving average is $144.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 679 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $110,330.71. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,081,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,977,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 21,481 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,032,472.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,126,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,283,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,146 shares of company stock worth $34,880,813. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

