Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 264,472 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 264,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Paylocity worth $59,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $14,573,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Paylocity by 83.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $137.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day moving average is $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 123.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 81,963 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $10,865,015.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,552,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,510,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,777 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $1,468,114.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,423 shares of company stock worth $24,142,929. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. BidaskClub cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

