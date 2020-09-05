Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 2,121.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $1,094,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $120,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.