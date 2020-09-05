Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $400.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.42.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $346.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.57. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $363.67. The stock has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

