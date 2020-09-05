SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CAO Dharti Patel Sells 10,000 Shares

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CAO Dharti Patel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dharti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Dharti Patel sold 1,428 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $31,887.24.

On Monday, August 3rd, Dharti Patel sold 10,000 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. SVMK Inc has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.46.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

