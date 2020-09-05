Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Holdings Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,759 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.37. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.