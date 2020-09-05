BTIG Research Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $140.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average is $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.20, a P/E/G ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,599.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at $475,573.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 12.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 112,945 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 40.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

