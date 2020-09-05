Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,109 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 157.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 21.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,672.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $255,955. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBH stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The firm had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

