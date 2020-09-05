Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Diamondback Energy worth $59,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

FANG stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

