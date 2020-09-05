Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 19,745 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Five Below worth $61,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 85.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 23.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Five Below by 150.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $125.29 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $137.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVE. UBS Group raised their target price on Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $11,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 524,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

