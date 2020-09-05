Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $365.00 at Citigroup

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.42.
NASDAQ:COST opened at $346.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
