Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $365.00 at Citigroup

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.42.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $346.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.57.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.