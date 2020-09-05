State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ST. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ST stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

