Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Thomson Reuters worth $36,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,292 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 55.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,555,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,570,000 after buying an additional 553,721 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $37,182,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $20,556,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

TRI opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

