Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 222.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $76.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.