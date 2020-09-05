Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $37.50 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Repligen worth $37,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3,515.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,031,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836,851 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 497.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,710,000 after purchasing an additional 816,822 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Repligen by 118,477.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 299,747 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after buying an additional 243,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $470,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,512.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $768,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $3,393,897. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

RGEN stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.89 and its 200-day moving average is $120.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 123.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.32 and a 1 year high of $159.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

