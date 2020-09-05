Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Roku by 41.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Roku by 12.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $159.91 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $185.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.68.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.41, for a total value of $6,314,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,997 shares of company stock worth $58,046,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

