Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,254 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $37,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,411,000 after buying an additional 247,094 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in East West Bancorp by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after purchasing an additional 375,562 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

