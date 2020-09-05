Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,340 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $39,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 4,740.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 149.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. BofA Securities upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.06.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

