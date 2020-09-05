Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 407,149 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 407,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $35,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 489.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

NYSE AIV opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

