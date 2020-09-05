Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,622 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Hasbro worth $37,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Consumer Edge cut Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.76.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $123.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

