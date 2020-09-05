Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $35.42 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,987 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $35,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 40.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 42,169 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 36.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,409,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,831,000 after buying an additional 376,936 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

NYSE:KW opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,262,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,839,987.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $215,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 338,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KW shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.