Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stake Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116,045 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $36,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,671,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,371,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,884,000 after buying an additional 150,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after buying an additional 34,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,373,000 after buying an additional 70,464 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 915,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,942,000 after buying an additional 402,921 shares during the period.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.38. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $69.64.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

