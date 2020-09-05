Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altman Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,193.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,542.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,687.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

