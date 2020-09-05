Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altman Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,193.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,542.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,687.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
