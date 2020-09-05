Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,276,347 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,276,347 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $35,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 96,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 71,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPH stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.67.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

