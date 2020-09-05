Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,165 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 464.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $176.05 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $182.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

