Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Potlatchdeltic worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,582,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 159,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 167.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

