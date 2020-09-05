ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Holdings Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 496,324 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ITT by 29.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ITT by 45.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 918,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after buying an additional 288,291 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ITT by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.61.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

