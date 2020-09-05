Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $160.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12. Crowdstrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $153.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.60.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $20,741,918.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 50,735 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $4,724,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.