Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.88 Million Stock Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.28% of Eastgroup Properties worth $59,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.20. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

