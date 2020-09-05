State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 66.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 93,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $3,197,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,525,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on L shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

L opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.