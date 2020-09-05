Barclays PLC Buys 1,138 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of American Woodmark worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. FMR LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

