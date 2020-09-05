Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $170.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $153.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $20,741,918.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606 in the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

