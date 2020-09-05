Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $170.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $153.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $20,741,918.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606 in the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Casey’s General Stores Inc Shares Sold by Barclays PLC
Casey’s General Stores Inc Shares Sold by Barclays PLC
Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp
Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp
ITT Inc Holdings Lowered by Barclays PLC
ITT Inc Holdings Lowered by Barclays PLC
Crowdstrike PT Raised to $160.00
Crowdstrike PT Raised to $160.00
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.88 Million Stock Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.88 Million Stock Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Loews Co.
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Loews Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report