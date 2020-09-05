Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 770 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of FARO Technologies worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $606,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,673.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $90,957.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,702.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.93.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

