Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,118.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at $488,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.61. Kemper Corp has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

