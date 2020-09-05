Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 457.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 530,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 480,355 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFBS. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

SFBS opened at $38.62 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $126,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $251,183.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,964,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

