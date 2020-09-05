Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Down to $24.93

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.93, but opened at $23.83. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 98,160 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CSFB reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 476.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,939 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 584.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,091,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,536 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 739.6% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,948,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,033,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

