Brokerages Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Announce $2.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the lowest is $2.09. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $2.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $151.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

