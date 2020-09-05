Blair William & Co. IL Has $547,000 Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,321,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

SIVB opened at $259.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.96.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $176,116.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,208. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

