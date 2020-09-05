Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $125.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

CRWD stock opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.60. Crowdstrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total transaction of $4,670,016.28. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.96, for a total value of $1,199,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock worth $936,948,606. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

