Sharon K. Faltemier Sells 3,925 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
SMTC stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $64.10.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Summit Insights cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
