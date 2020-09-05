Sharon K. Faltemier Sells 3,925 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SMTC stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $64.10.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 3.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 219,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Summit Insights cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

