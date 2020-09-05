Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down to $7.32

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $6.94. Infinera shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 71,747 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.51 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at $823,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Infinera by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 212,967 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,604,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 220,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

