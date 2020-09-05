Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Down to $60.07

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.07, but opened at $56.90. Ciena shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 293,715 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $120,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $448,460.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Ciena by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after buying an additional 4,615,896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ciena by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,543,000 after buying an additional 1,269,824 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Ciena by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,431,000 after buying an additional 1,061,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ciena by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,427,000 after buying an additional 1,038,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,342,000 after buying an additional 692,647 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

