Barclays PLC Sells 1,341 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPX worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPX by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPX by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPX by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of SPXC opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SPX Corp has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $776,449.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.