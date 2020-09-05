Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Announce $2.49 EPS

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13. FedEx reported earnings per share of $3.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $10.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $14.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,549 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $226.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.83 and a 200-day moving average of $145.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $231.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

