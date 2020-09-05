State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of HollyFrontier worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after buying an additional 945,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,846,000 after buying an additional 927,847 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 598,713 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,510,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 487,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,202,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 468,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $22.82 on Friday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

