Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 573.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,247 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC opened at $26.91 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

