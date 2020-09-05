Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,343 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

KRE opened at $39.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

