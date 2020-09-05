Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Five Below from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $1,041,207.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Five Below by 90.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

