BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $243,000 Investment in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 1,618.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 176.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR opened at $31.00 on Friday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 5,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $141,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,042 shares of company stock worth $2,503,937. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.