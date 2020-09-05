Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PHR. Guggenheim began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of PHR opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 5,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $355,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,042 shares of company stock worth $2,503,937 in the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Phreesia by 187.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1,618.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.